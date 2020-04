Donna Jean (Kennedy) Manley, 55

Donna Jean Manley

1964 – 2020

Cameron, MO- Donna Jean Manley, 55, Cameron, passed away April 9, 2020. Donna was born December 13, 1964 in Dover, Delaware to Jerry and Bernice (Lock)Kennedy.

Donna was a 1983 graduate of Polo, MO High School and was a cook for the Kingston Missouri Public School.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerry and Bernice, and husband Lynn.

She is survived by 3 daughters, Cassie Pope, Cameron, MO, Julie (Baker) Hendricks, Kingston, MO, Brianna Manley, Cameron, MO; 7 grandchildren, Cole, Marcas, Case, Presley, Jaxon, River and Jagger and 8th grandchild to arrive in October; 3 sisters, Geri Saura, Liberty, MO, Annette Noller, Liberty, MO, Julia Pulliam, Lawson, MO, nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM, Wednesday April 15, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery, Osborn, MO.

Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO. For online condolences, visit www.polandthompson.com