Donna Jo (Bennett) Sansone, 84, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, December 13, 2021. She was born February 3, 1937, daughter of the late Anna (Wood) and Donald Bennett, in St. Joseph, where she was a life long resident. She graduated from Lafayette High School in 1955. Donna married Frank Paul Sansone on March 16, 1957, at Community Presbyterian Church. She was a devoted, loving wife, mother, and homemaker. She began working for the St. Joseph School District cafeteria service in 1973, working only part time, so she could continue to care for her family. Donna and Paul enjoyed square dancing, and traveling together, which they were able to do extensively after retiring in 1992. Donna was extremely talented: she enjoyed sewing, knitting and crocheting, for her family and friends, and even created their own square dance outfits. She made and donated hats and scarves to school children and prayer shawls for her church. She was a member of the former Hyde Park Methodist Church and currently a member of Wesley United Methodist Church, since 1974. She was preceded in death by her parents, eight half siblings and their spouses, several nieces and nephews, and son-in-law Michael David. Donna is survived by husband Paul, daughters Paula David (Mark Fields) and Kimberly (John) Maune, grandson Nathaniel Brown, and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 pm Friday with funeral services and public livestream 2:00 pm, Friday, December 17, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Will Purinton and Pastor Jim Barnett officiating. The Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family request casual attire. Online livestream condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.