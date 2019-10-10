Donna Jo Jones, 58, Platte City, Missouri

Obituary

Donna Jo Jones was born February 4, 1961 in Leavenworth, Kansas. She lived in Platte City, Missouri most of her life. She attended West Platte High School and then got her LPN license. She is preceded in death by paternal grandparents Dillard and Geneva Jones; and maternal grandparents Edward and Bertha Stratemeyer. She is survived by her parents Donald P. and Rosetta M. Jones; a younger brother Scott A. Jones; niece Hannah R. Jones Stahl, of Platte City, Missouri; aunts Judy Boyer and Kay Stratemeyer; and close friend Linda Pruessner. Services to be held at the Civic Center (old high school) in Platte City on October 26, 2019 from 2p.m.-4p.m. Donna loved the Royals and Chiefs, and was an avid sports fan. She also loved any kind of nursing, and would do anything for anyone. She had a smile, and a hello for everyone. Wear your favorite sports gear to honor Donna as we celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations to be made to Hillcrest in Platte City.