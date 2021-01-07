Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Donna Jo Webber. 63

Donna Jo Webber 63, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital.

Posted: Jan 7, 2021 3:42 PM

Donna Jo Webber 63, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. She was born November 21, 1957 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Shirley and Edward Webber. She graduated from Central High School, and CSI Twin Falls Idaho College as a Registered Nurse. She was a Registered Nurse and had worked at Carriage Square Health Care. She enjoyed fishing, bird watching, cooking, loved horses, and watching the stars. She loved her family very much, and she was known as being very adventurous and she liked to take road trips. Donna was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Kevin Webber. Survivors include, sisters, Debbie Dietz, Leanne Webber-Thon, and Kelly Sauter, 1/2 brother, Steven Schuster, nieces and nephews, Michelle, Chad, Ace, Ashli, Bryson, Kelsi, and Gracie, 3 great-great nephews, and 6 great-great nieces.
Funeral services and public livestream: 2:00 pm, Monday, December 7, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence, obituary and livestream at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 27°
Clarinda
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Chillicothe/Agri
Mostly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Falls City
Mostly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
We had a cloudy start to the morning across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Highs made it into the mid and upper 30s on Thursday. Cloudy skies will stay with us as we end the week. Temperatures will then stay in the mid 30s for highs. Highs look to stay in the mid 30's heading into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories