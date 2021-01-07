Donna Jo Webber 63, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. She was born November 21, 1957 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Shirley and Edward Webber. She graduated from Central High School, and CSI Twin Falls Idaho College as a Registered Nurse. She was a Registered Nurse and had worked at Carriage Square Health Care. She enjoyed fishing, bird watching, cooking, loved horses, and watching the stars. She loved her family very much, and she was known as being very adventurous and she liked to take road trips. Donna was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Kevin Webber. Survivors include, sisters, Debbie Dietz, Leanne Webber-Thon, and Kelly Sauter, 1/2 brother, Steven Schuster, nieces and nephews, Michelle, Chad, Ace, Ashli, Bryson, Kelsi, and Gracie, 3 great-great nephews, and 6 great-great nieces.

Funeral services and public livestream: 2:00 pm, Monday, December 7, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence, obituary and livestream at www.ruppfuneral.com.