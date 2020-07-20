Clear
Donna June (Beets) Sooter, 71

Service: Sunday, July 19th, 2020 3:00 PM @ Turner Family Funeral Home. 603 S. Sloan Street, Maysville, MO 64469.

Posted: Jul 20, 2020 12:45 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Donna J. (Beets) Sooter, 71, passed away peacefully at her home July 16, 2020, with her family by her side.

Donna was born June 18, 1949 to June and Eugene Beets in Kansas City, Kansas.

On July 26, 1969, she was united in marriage to Harold Sooter.

Donna was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

She enjoyed reading, word search books, and her cat, Rascal.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, grandmother, and sister.

Survivors include her husband, Harold Sooter, son Kris (Abby) Sooter, grandchildren, Mich Ross, Brett Sooter, Malorie Sooter, and Parker Sollars, brothers, Bryan, Barry, and Roger Beets, as well as many other family members and a host of friends.

Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 3 p.m., at the Turner family Funeral Home in Maysville, Mo. with interment at Oak Lawn Cemetery.

Visitation, one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Online condolences : turnerfamilyfuneral.com


