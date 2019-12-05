Donna Kay Riggs, 58, of Amazonia, Missouri passed away Friday November 29, 2019 at her home in Amazonia. She was born October 7, 1961 in St. Joseph, Missouri daughter of Virginia & Donald Riggs. She graduated from Lafayette High School, class of 1980 and later from St. Joseph Beauty University. Donna owned/operated Hair Port for many years. Her hobbies consisted of coloring and her dogs. Donna was a member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation Tribe. She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Riggs, mother, Virginia Riggs. She is survived by brother, Michael (Lynn Golden) Riggs of Amazonia, MO, brother, Charles (Terri) Riggs of Stockbridge, GA, sister, Belinda (Micheal) Bricker of Camden Point, MO, and several nieces, nephews and extended family. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Animal Shelter, St. Joseph. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com