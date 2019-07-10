Donna L. (Kain) Job, 77, of Maryville, MO, passed from this life on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at her home, with family at her side.

Donna was born on July 27, 1941, at the old St. Francis Hospital in Maryville. Except for a year in Arizona, she lived all her life in the area.

Her parents were Charles Lee and Mary Jean (Overby) Kain, they preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her sister, Shirley Inman, in 2000.

Donna graduated from Maryville High School in 1959. She was a homemaker and mother, and retired after 34 years at the former Eveready Battery, of Maryville.

She was a member of the Eagle’s Lodge, and the Laura Street Baptist Church, both of Maryville.

On July 16, 1960, at the First United Methodist Church in Maryville, Donna was united in marriage to William R. “Bill” Job. He survives of the home in Maryville.

She is also survived by her 4 daughters, Leann (Wayne) Kurkendall, Iowa Park, TX, Nena Herndon, Wichita Falls, TX, Kim Trimble, Maryville, MO, and Billie (James) Pankau, Grant City, MO; 9 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 2 nieces and a nephew.

Mrs. Job has been cremated and her memorial service will be 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The minister will be Pastor Paul McKim

The burial will follow in the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville, MO.

The family will receive friends from one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the Mosaic Health Care Hospice, or to the American Cancer Society.