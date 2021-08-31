Clear
Donna Lea Pierpoint, 81

Donna Lea Pierpoint, 81, of Maryville, MO passed away on August 4, 2021, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, surrounded by family.

Donna was born September 26, 1939 in Maryville, MO. Her parents were Emery and Francis (Hamilton) Spangler. They preceded her in death.

Donna was raised a farm girl, 7 miles south of Elmo, near Possum Walk/ Lamar Station Area. At an early age she developed a strong love for animals and her relationship with God began.

She attended school in Elmo. She graduated later from Northwest Missouri State University when she was 50. Prior to college she was a dedicated wife and mother raising her 4 children with a loving and forgiving heart. After college she used her degree and experience to advocate for women and children, through her employment with Missouri Department of Social Serves as a case worker.

On November 11, 1995 in Silver Dollar City, MO, she was married to Burdette Pierpoint. For 25 years they entertained and played cards, they also spent many happy times enjoying the ocean and Table Rock Lake. The most memorable was the Estes Park family reunion, and a trip on an Alaskan cruise.

Donna’s church family and friends were the most important part of her life. Being a member of the Elmo, Burlington Junction and Maryville Methodist Churches. She enjoyed her friendships with “The Birthday Girls”.

Her survivors include her husband Burdette, her sister: Joyce Ecker, her children: Tad (Lisa) Pruitt, Rex (Kathy) Pruitt, Troy (Desiree) Pruitt, Laurie (Paul) Martino, step children: Terry (David) Thurnau, Brad Pierpoint, and RoxAnn Waegele, her grandchildren: Karen Pruitt, Kyle Pruitt, Katie Douglas, Mathew Pruitt, Andrew Pruitt, Ashley Dickes, Reagan Pruitt, Michelle Pappas, Joey Martino, Lazaro Martino, Isabella Martino, Tegon Schuster, CiJay Smith, Tyler Smith, Lindsay Norman, Jonathan Parker, great grandchildren: Korben Pruitt, Ronin Pruitt, Micah Pappas, Matthew Pappas, Michaela Pappas, Elliot Parker, Sofia Douglas, Davian Douglas, and Willow Norman.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, August 9, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church, Maryville. The service time will be 2:00 PM. The burial will follow at the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville.

The family will meet with family and friends from 6-8 PM on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at the church.

