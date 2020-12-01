Donna Lee Bunnell, 77, of St. Joseph, Mo. passed away Thursday, October 29th, 2020 at St Luke’s Northland Hospital in Kansas City, Mo.

Donna was born on February 25th, 1943 in Brooks, Ia. to Anna and Wilbur Faulk. Donna spent her childhood years in Maitland, Mo. where she was a member of the High School Basketball team before eventually moving to St. Joseph, Mo. There she would meet Wayne C. Bunnell while working as a waitress at the Victory Cafe. The two would marry on April 15th, 1961 and have two daughters, Talisa Ann in 1962 and Judy Lynn in 1967. Donna and Wayne would be married for 28 years before Wayne’s passing in 1989. Donna would live in St. Joseph for a number of years, eventually moving to Kansas City for the remainder of her life.

Donna enjoyed many things in her life. She was an accomplished artist, having one of her many paintings hung in the Maitland Bank. She also loved cake decorating, sewing and quilting. She owned her own catering business, and worked as a Retail Manager for over 14 years. However, her true passion was her family. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Whether it was playing mini-golf and sharing root beer floats or watching the ball drop on New Year’s Eve, Donna would take every opportunity to share love and laughter with her grandchildren. She made everyone in her life feel special.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother (Jerry Faulk), sisters (Doris Gallagher and Patricia Chaney) and friend Sparky.

Donna is survived by her brother Gary (Doris) Faulk, her daughters, Talisa (Chris) Maris and Judy (Robert) Pritchett, her step son Gary (Sally) Bunnell, her grandchildren Caleb (Angelique) Maris, Hannah (Neil) Maris Galas, Jacob Pritchett, Mark (Diana) Bunnell, 5 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1pm on Thursday, November 5th, at King City Cemetery in King City, Mo. Friends and family are welcome to attend.