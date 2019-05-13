Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Three minors charged in connection to house fire where boy's body found Full Story

Donna Lee (Calvert) Stroud, 76, St. Joseph, Missouri

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. At Donna’s request, there will be no funeral or visitation. In honor of her love of animals and in lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Friends of the Animal Shelter. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Posted: May. 13, 2019 4:16 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Donna Lee (Calvert) Stroud
1942-2019

Donna Lee (Calvert) Stroud, 76, St. Joseph, Missouri, went to her Heavenly home Saturday, May 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
She was born November 2, 1942 in Chillicothe, Missouri.
Donna married the love her her life and best friend Wayne G. Stroud, Sr. March 23, 1961. He survives of the home. They just celebrated 58 years of marriage.
She was an active member of Sovereign Grace Baptist Church.
Donna was a business owner and operator of Money on Time Payday Loans. She loved our Lord, and loved to share his great news with everyone who would listen. Donna enjoyed family time, loved to smile, had a heart of gold and never met a stranger. While we will miss her here on earth, her soul is with Jesus and is free at last.
She was preceded in death by her mother Alice (Saale) Joswick in 2007; numerous aunts and uncles.
Additional survivors include children, Wayne “Bud” Stroud, Jr. (Tara), Robert “Bob” Stroud (Jerri), Janet Christopher (Randy); 4 grandchildren, Kayce Geeting (Talon), Dustin Nauman (Shannon), Shawn and Kaylie; uncle David Saale, Iowa; numerous great-grandchildren and cousins; and her two loyal Boston Terrier bulldogs, Jody and Fancy
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. At Donna’s request, there will be no funeral or visitation. In honor of her love of animals and in lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Friends of the Animal Shelter. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 69°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 69°
Cameron
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 66°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 69°
We have seen below average temperatures for awhile but some good news heading into the new week, things will begin to warm up. Monday will be our last cool day for a while with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle to upper 60s. Much warmer air then moves in Tuesday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events