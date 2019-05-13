Obituary

Donna Lee (Calvert) Stroud

1942-2019

Donna Lee (Calvert) Stroud, 76, St. Joseph, Missouri, went to her Heavenly home Saturday, May 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born November 2, 1942 in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Donna married the love her her life and best friend Wayne G. Stroud, Sr. March 23, 1961. He survives of the home. They just celebrated 58 years of marriage.

She was an active member of Sovereign Grace Baptist Church.

Donna was a business owner and operator of Money on Time Payday Loans. She loved our Lord, and loved to share his great news with everyone who would listen. Donna enjoyed family time, loved to smile, had a heart of gold and never met a stranger. While we will miss her here on earth, her soul is with Jesus and is free at last.

She was preceded in death by her mother Alice (Saale) Joswick in 2007; numerous aunts and uncles.

Additional survivors include children, Wayne “Bud” Stroud, Jr. (Tara), Robert “Bob” Stroud (Jerri), Janet Christopher (Randy); 4 grandchildren, Kayce Geeting (Talon), Dustin Nauman (Shannon), Shawn and Kaylie; uncle David Saale, Iowa; numerous great-grandchildren and cousins; and her two loyal Boston Terrier bulldogs, Jody and Fancy

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. At Donna’s request, there will be no funeral or visitation. In honor of her love of animals and in lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Friends of the Animal Shelter. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.