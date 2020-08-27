Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Donna Lee Owen, 67

Graveside Service: Saturday, August 29th, 2020 10:43 AM @ Lawson Cemetery.

Posted: Aug 27, 2020 10:00 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Donna Owen
1952-2020

Lawson, MO……Donna Lee Owen, age 67, was born November 18, 1952 in Atlantic, IA, the daughter of Ross Mountain and Avis Eleanor (Shepperd) Becker and passed away August 25, 2020 in Lawson, Missouri.

On June 7, 1975, Donna and Herschel Owen were united in marriage at Cumberland, Iowa. To this union two children were born. Donna was a quiet and peaceful soul that was loyal and always positive. She graduated from Iowa Methodist School of Nursing with a R.N. and B.S. of Nursing. Donna was an active member of A.O. Chapter of PEO and an active member of United Methodist Church of Lawson.

Donna is preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Bruce A. Becker.

Survivor include her husband, Herschel B; two children, Lisa Beth Owen and Eric Seth Owen; six siblings, Steven Ross Becker, Daniel Lynn Becker, Diane Ruth Becker, Lori Beth (Barry) Schmidt, Amy Jo (Ron) Shepanek, and Scott William Becker; her dog, Odie; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and a multitude of friends.

Graveside Funeral Services will be 10:43 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Lawson Cemetery with visitation one hour prior to funeral services at the cemetery. Memorial Contributions: Heart of America Chapter of Alzheimers Association or Three Rivers Hospice. Online Condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Maryville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 93°
Savannah
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Cameron
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Fairfax
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
The hot and humid weather will continue across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as we move into the end of the week. Conditions this week will be above normal temperatures wise for the region.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories