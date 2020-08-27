Donna Lee Owen, 67

Donna Owen

1952-2020

Lawson, MO……Donna Lee Owen, age 67, was born November 18, 1952 in Atlantic, IA, the daughter of Ross Mountain and Avis Eleanor (Shepperd) Becker and passed away August 25, 2020 in Lawson, Missouri.

On June 7, 1975, Donna and Herschel Owen were united in marriage at Cumberland, Iowa. To this union two children were born. Donna was a quiet and peaceful soul that was loyal and always positive. She graduated from Iowa Methodist School of Nursing with a R.N. and B.S. of Nursing. Donna was an active member of A.O. Chapter of PEO and an active member of United Methodist Church of Lawson.

Donna is preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Bruce A. Becker.

Survivor include her husband, Herschel B; two children, Lisa Beth Owen and Eric Seth Owen; six siblings, Steven Ross Becker, Daniel Lynn Becker, Diane Ruth Becker, Lori Beth (Barry) Schmidt, Amy Jo (Ron) Shepanek, and Scott William Becker; her dog, Odie; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and a multitude of friends.

Graveside Funeral Services will be 10:43 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Lawson Cemetery with visitation one hour prior to funeral services at the cemetery. Memorial Contributions: Heart of America Chapter of Alzheimers Association or Three Rivers Hospice. Online Condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com