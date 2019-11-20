Donna's Obituary

Donna Lee Shuman 56, of Cosby, Missouri, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 12, 1963 in Fairfax, MO and graduated from Lafayette High School and worked at Monfort, HD Lee and most recently at Stuppy floral. She maried Pat Shuman on August 27, 1994 and he survives of the home. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening, and coloring, and was always welcoming to all the kids who came to her home. She was a Christian. Donna was preceded in death by father, Bernard "Benny" Million. Survivors include, husband, Pat Shuman of the home, mother, Lois (Mack) Wetzel of Cotopaxi, CO, son, David, Patrick (Susan) Shuman, and Josh Shuman, daughters, Danielle, Mackenzie, and Samantha Shuman, and daughters, Kennedy Ellis and Kendra Bundrige, sisters, Terry (Kenny) Davis, Christy (Dan) Duncan, and brother, Ernest "Mack" (Robyn) Wetzel, and 10 grandchildren,

Funeral services: 10:00 am, Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Rob Diamond officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Savannah Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the American Cancer or American Heart Association. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.