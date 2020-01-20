Donna Mae Staggs, 86

Donna M. Staggs 86, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 at her home. She was born May 13, 1933 in Smithville, MO. She worked at Big Smith and Lakeland Industries. She enjoyed playing bingo, and taking care of all the grandkids, and she was a member of the Cornerstone Church of God. Donna was preceded in death by husband, Robert Staggs, father, Byron Lamb, mother, Byrdia Baker, daughters, Diane Shepphard and Shirley Byrum, brother, Charles Lamb, and a grandson, Aaron Boyer. Survivors include, daughter, Lana (Kevin) Miller, St. Joseph, MO, son, Byron (Sherry) Budden, St. Joseph, MO, daughter, Janet Sherer, St. Joseph, MO, step daughter, Becky Brockovich, Moberly, Mo, son in law, Alan Byrum of Oklahoma, sister, Wanda June Stufflebean, Saint Joseph, MO., seventeen grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services: 2:00 pm, Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Steve Shelley officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Fillmore Cemetery. Memorials are requested to Mosaic Hospice.