Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Donna Marie Imlay, 74

Visitation: Friday, May 22nd, 2020 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Service: Friday, May 22nd, 2020 1:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. ■ Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. St. Joseph, MO.

Posted: May 20, 2020 9:53 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Donna Marie Imlay
1945-2020

Donna Marie Imlay, 74, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020.
She was born September 9, 1945 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Malcom and Laura (Watkins) Branaman.
Donna married Terry Imlay May 24, 1968. He survives of the home.
She graduated from Lafayette High School, Class of 1963 where she was a cheerleader.
She was a executive administrative assistant for Wire Rope for over 30 years, then later at Agri-Lab for 7 years.
Donna enjoyed traveling with her husband to Europe, South Mexico and skiing in Colorado. She also enjoyed family holiday dinners, spending time with her grandchildren and attending their sporting events.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Tommy Cook.
Additional survivors include children, Lori Ziegler (Mike), Stacey Huben (Dan), Ashley Mense (Richard); grandchildren, Chase, Rilan, Nathan, Delaney, Cayden and Mikaela; brother, William T. Ables; extended family and friends.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 62°
Maryville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 62°
Cameron
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 60°
Fairfax
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 62°
Weather for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas continues to be greatly influenced by a cut off low that spent most of Monday and Tuesday slowly drifting southward through Illinois. This will result in a continued north to northeasterly winds and mostly to partly cloudy skies through Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories