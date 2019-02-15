Donna S. McKinley March 13, 1955 – February 15, 2019

Clear
Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 8:14 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Donna S. McKinley, 63 years old, from Cameron, Missouri passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at Cameron Regional Medical Center after a 28-year battle with cancer.
Donna was born on March 13, 1955 at McClellan Air Force Base in Sacramento, California to Rodney J. and Olive Nichols. As an Air Force brat, she lived all over the world and the US, including Korea, Germany, Maine, Texas, Illinois, Missouri, and Ohio. She attended 3 high schools in 4 years, graduating from Baker High School in Fairborn, Ohio in 1973. After graduating from Clark Technical College as an RN in 1975, she worked at Grandview Hospital in Dayton, Ohio as an Emergency Room charge nurse for 5 years and then in the newborn nursery for 5 years. After moving to Missouri in 1985, she worked at Cameron Hospital until 1994 when she retired from nursing and became the owner and office manager of Cameron Accounting.
On June 3, 1978, Donna married James C. McKinley in Fairborn, Ohio. To this union, two children were born, James R. McKinley and Jennifer S. McKinley.
Donna was preceded in death by her father, Rodney J. Nichols.
She is survived by her loving husband, James C. McKinley, son James R. McKinley (Regan), daughter Jennifer McKinley, grandsons Dillin and Maxton McKinley, mother Olive L. Nichols, sister Linda McCall, sister-in-law Iona (Mike) O’Donnell, nieces Chris (Wes) Martin, Kathy (Byron) Hahn and Susan (Kyle) Glazebrook and many, many dear friends.
Donna was a member of the Overcomers Cancer Survivor group, Reta’s Rowdy Red Hatters, NWMO Bear Hunters and Bear Chicks, Longaberger Basket Babes, Laureate Gamma Beta Sigma Phi, Missouri Girls Town Tri-Arts Club, and American Business Women’s Association. She volunteered for many years with the First Baptist Church Awanas club and also with the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts serving in all capacities for all age groups. She was also an avid scrapbooker.
Donna lived her life to the fullest. She always had a smile on her face and a positive attitude. She loved her family deeply and was blessed with many close and special friends. She will be remembered for her spirit and kindness, and will be missed by everyone who was blessed to know her.
Visitation will be held at 5:00PM-9:00PM, Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the First Christian Church, Cameron.
A Celebration of Donna’s Life will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the First Christian Church.
Interment will follow at Cameron Memory Gardens.
Donna’s family would like to extend gratitude to all the staff at Cameron Regional Medical Center for their attentiveness and loving care.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Cameron Regional Medical Center Foundation Inc. or to the Rose Lowenstein Foundation.
Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

