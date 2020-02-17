Clear

Donna Sue Duncan, 71

Service: Tuesday, February 25th, 2020 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM @ Vintage Gardens Clubhouse. 3302 N. Woodbine, St. Joseph, MO.

Posted: Feb 17, 2020 9:11 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Donna Sue Duncan, 71, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020.
She was born January 6, 1949 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Donna married Dwight Edward Duncan July 15,1967. He preceded her in death August 2, 2008.
She enjoyed playing cards with her family and friends, gardening, but most of all spending time with her grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her father, Otis Routh; mother and stepfather, Ruth and Leland Weis; brother, Charles Routh; sister, Lela Thompson.
Survivors include daughter, Christie Dawson (Brandon); Dwight Duncan II (Sarah); grandchildren, Dwight Duncan, III (Abrea), Taylor Duncan, Syrus Dawson, Lily Dawson; great-grandson, Dwight Duncan, IV; sisters, Traci McDonell (Bill), Janet Henry; numerous cousin, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Celebration of Life 6:00 to 9:00 P.M. Tuesday, February 25, 2020, Vintage Gardens Clubhouse, 3302 N. Woodbine, St. Joseph, MO.

