Donna Thompson May 10, 1939 - April 26, 2019

On April 26, 2019, Donna Mae (Buckles) Thompson passed comfortably, surrounded by family.

Donna was born to Earnest and Opal (Kissire) Buckles on May 10, 1939. She was the tenth child of thirteen and referred to herself as the “runt of the litter”.

Donna married Sam Thompson on December 7, 1957, and they were extremely proud of the family they built.

She was a talented writer, with several poems and short stories published, and was an avid reader. In addition, Donna was the youngest District Manager for Clairol in the 1960’s.

Later in life, she was a fierce advocate for children and families in need. Through her work with Division of Family Services, Donna had the privilege of traveling to Jefferson City to work directly with legislators to amend and improve child abuse and neglect laws in the early 1980’s.

She was most proud of her family. Donna and Sam had several additional “children and grandchildren” they acquired, not by birth, but by love. Everyone was welcome at their home and Donna especially loved cooking and baking for her family. They always told their children, “We’re all in this together.” They taught them to love fiercely, and be kind and compassionate.

Donna was preceded in death by her beloved, Sam, her parents, six brothers, four sisters, and her fur babies, Cassie and Buddy.

She is survived by her children: Sam (Angie) Thompson, Kelly (Marsha) Thompson, Dawn (Kevin) Berryman. Grandchildren: Chrystal (James) Haworth, Anna (Shannon) Johnson, Rachel (Michael Casey) Thompson, Summer (Loon Allen) Berryman, Jaycee Roe, Danae Berryman and Kiley Roe.

Greatgrandchildren: Isabella Huston, Tavan Minear, Adele Johnson, Valerie Allen and Jaxxson Johnson. Honorary Grandsons: Gage White and Austin Day. Dearly Loved Friend: Raynelle Ackerley.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to the nursing and social work providers at St. Joseph Senior Living and Three Rivers Hospice for the compassionate care they extended to Donna and her family.

Memorial contributions can be made to The Open Door Food Kitchen, Noyes Home or the YWCA.

Services will be Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 10:30 am at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Burial will follow in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will begin after 12:00 noon, Wednesday, May 1, 2019. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 pm at the funeral home