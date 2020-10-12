Donna (Thompson) McLain

1932-2020

Donna (Thompson) McLain, 88, passed away on October 9, 2020. Born March 15, 1932 to parents Reuben and Myrtle Thompson in Troy, Kansas.

She was an accomplished florist and a certified nursing assistant. Donna enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was active in her church.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, two sisters and spouse Jim McLain.

Survivors include son Doug (Debbie) McLain; grandchildren Eric McLain, Nikki McLain, Melissa Melgar; great grandchildren Olivia, Austen, Delaney and Trinity; sister Barbara Myers.

Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. There will be no service at this time.