Donna Van Meter, 88, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020.

She was born April 27, 1932 to William and Thelma (Proffit) Simerly in Fillmore, Missouri.

Donna married Harold “Red” Van Meter January 20, 1951 in Palo Alto, California.

She was a waitress for more than 40 years at the D&G Restaurant.

Donna lived her life to the fullest and helped others every chance she got.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, grandson, Christopher DeSpain, brothers Leroy, Bud and Johnny Simerly; and sister, Lynn Vaughan.

Survivors include children, Danny Van Meter, Dana Evans (Kevan), Gina Frakes, Dennis Van Meter, Alena Eighmy (Criss); grandsons, Ryan Evans and Tyler DeSpain; sisters, Katy Kimmel, Georgia Whorton; and brothers, Dale Simerly, Paul Simerly; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.