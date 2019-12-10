Donnie Carlene Schirmer Makawski, 76

Carlene Makawski, 76, St Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at her home.

She was born September 24, 1943 in Omaha, Nebraska, the only child of E. Carleton and Pauline F. (Eisenhut) Schirmer.

In 1977 she met Neal Edward Makawski, the love of her life, and in 1982 they were united in marriage.

Carlene attended Central High School, St. Joseph Junior College, and the University of Kansas at Lawrence. Following school, she worked for Westinghouse Broadcasting in Los Angeles as an account executive. Returning to St. Joseph, she worked with her father at KQTV.

She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles.

Survivors include Neal Makawski, of the home; and cousins in New Jersey and California.

Carlene was an active member in the community. She was a member of Francis Street First United Methodist Church; board member of Open Door Food Kitchen; former treasurer of Runcie Club; former president of St. Joseph Reciprocity; member of PEO, Chapter HY for over 50 years; board member and treasurer of Pony Express National Museum. She gave presentations at Tuesday Night Talks; appeared as the Imperial Pumpkin at Pumpkinfest; obtained an amateur radio license, call sign KA0IKS; was a member of Missouri Valley Amateur Radio Club; and served as an election judge. Carlene was a former board member of Midland Empire Girl Scout’s Council; co-chair of YWCA Board and Pool Committee; she was a member of the Piece Corps Quilters Guild, and former member and treasurer of the Hospital Auxiliary Board. She received the Women of Excellence Lifetime Achievement award for her dedication in serving her community.

Carlene will be remembered for her smile and fun-loving personality. She always gave herself to her community, family and friends. She was particularly fond of cats, Santas and strawberries, and had a significant collection of each of these. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Francis Street First United Methodist Church, Open Door Food Kitchen, or Pony Express National Museum.