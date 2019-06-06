Clear

Visitation Friday, June 07, 2019 6:00PM - 8:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Hom Service Saturday, June 08, 2019 10:00AM - 11:00AM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Blvd. Saint Joseph, MO 64506

Posted: Jun 6, 2019 4:16 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Donnie E. Meyer
1931-2019

Donnie E. Meyer, 88, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019.
He was born March 2, 1931 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Mertain and Johanna (Benitz) Meyer.
Donnie married Patricia A. Taylor November 20,1955 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in St. Joseph, Missouri. She survives of the home.
He was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church. Donnie retired from Borden, Inc. (Guy’s Potato Chips) and Super 8 Motel.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Frederick Meyer, Bismarck, ND and Kenneth Meyer, St. Joseph, Missouri.
Additional survivors include son, Steven E. Meyer (Judith), St. Joseph, Missouri; daughter, Taylor A. Ludlam (Mike), Oak Grove, Missouri; six grandchildren, Megan Meyer, Maureen Ueligger (Johnathan), Jeffrey Meyer (Lauren), Mitchell, Colton and Nicholas Askew (Jessica); one great-grandchild, Benjamin P. Ueligger; numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Saturday, St. Peter Lutheran Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Peter Lutheran Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

