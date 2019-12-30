Donnie Lee Swartz, 71, Winston, passed away, December 27, 2019.
Donnie was born December 4, 1948 in King City, Missouri to Robert and Naomi (Hefley) Swartz.
He was a 1967 graduate of Winston High School. Donnie was an Army Staff Sergeant, serving two tours in Vietnam. Donnie loved to golf and dance.
Donnie’s parents and nephew, Carl Asher precede him in death.
Survivors: Fiancé, Carolyn Dunlap; 2 sons, Eugene (Karen) Swartz and Donnie (Ellen) Swartz; daughter, Lisa (Abe) Sellers; sister, Donita (Bill) Asher; 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and cousin, Gerald “Porky” (Tina) McCasslin.
Memorial Service: 12:00 PM, December 31, 2019 at the Winston Baptist Church, Winston, MO
