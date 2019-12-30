Clear

Donnie Lee Swartz, 71

Service: Tuesday, December 31st, 2019 12:00 PM @ Winston Baptist Church. Winston, MO.

Posted: Dec 30, 2019 10:41 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Donnie Lee Swartz, 71, Winston, passed away, December 27, 2019.
Donnie was born December 4, 1948 in King City, Missouri to Robert and Naomi (Hefley) Swartz.
He was a 1967 graduate of Winston High School. Donnie was an Army Staff Sergeant, serving two tours in Vietnam. Donnie loved to golf and dance.
Donnie’s parents and nephew, Carl Asher precede him in death.
Survivors: Fiancé, Carolyn Dunlap; 2 sons, Eugene (Karen) Swartz and Donnie (Ellen) Swartz; daughter, Lisa (Abe) Sellers; sister, Donita (Bill) Asher; 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and cousin, Gerald “Porky” (Tina) McCasslin.
Memorial Service: 12:00 PM, December 31, 2019 at the Winston Baptist Church, Winston, MO

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 19°
Maryville
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 12°
Savannah
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Cameron
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 17°
Fairfax
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 17°
Once the snow moves out Sunday we are in for a cold start to the week on Monday. Highs will only get into the mid 30s but wind gust will still be upwards of 20mph. This will bring wind chills into the teens for Monday morning and the 20s for the afternoon. Once we get through Monday we will start to warm up into the 40s. The sun will come out for a few days starting Tuesday, New Years Day will be sunny with highs brushing the 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories