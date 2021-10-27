Clear
Dores “Dorie” Croner, 90

Dores “Dorie” Croner, 90, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away, Monday, October 11, 2021.

Posted: Oct 27, 2021 4:21 PM

On January 17, 1931 he was born to Charles and Bertha (Hines) Croner in Mound City, Missouri.
Dorie married Edee Joyce Miller on May 22, 1955. Together they enjoyed 66 years of marriage.
He worked at the St. Joseph Stockyards and farmed most of his life. When he wasn’t working, he loved spending time with and helping family, neighbors and friends. Dorie enjoyed being outside whether he was farming, gardening or working in the yard.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters; brother; and son-in-law, Tom Morey.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce; daughters, Susan Campbell (Dennis) and Annette Morey; grandchildren, Lindsey Barnett (Edward), Cathy High (Mike), Brian Morey (Darci), and Philip Morey (Grace); 10 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; numerous extended family and friends.
Graveside Services and Interment 1:00 P.M. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 11:30 A.M. to 12:50 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

