Clear

Doris Dean (Pierson) McDonald, age 92, of Maryville, Missouri

Visitation Friday, Nov 22, 2019 6:00 PM-8:00 PM Funeral Service Saturday, Nov 23, 2019 11:00 AM Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home 206 E. South Hills Drive Maryville, Missouri 64468

Posted: Nov 21, 2019 9:02 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Doris Dean (Pierson) McDonald, age 92, of Maryville, Missouri passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Nodaway Nursing Home surround by family.
Doris was born November 18, 1927 in rural Taylor County, Iowa. She was the daughter of Stanley and Pearl (Arthur) Pierson.
On January 10, 1946, Doris married Joseph Earl McDonald. Doris and Earl made their home in Quitman, Missouri until Doris’s move to Maryville after Earl’s passing.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, husband Earl, brothers Dennis, Edwin and Howard Pierson and sister Elsie Mae Farrell. She was also preceded in death by her grandson Robbie Lyle, and nephews Scott and Donald Pierson, and son-in-law Ron Yates.
Doris is survived by her daughter Sharon Yates, Granddaughter Brenda Lyle Tamse (Joe), Grandson Jeff Lyle (Tara), sisters Donna Pierson and Helen (Ray) Davison, great-granddaughters, Stevie (Will) Toomey, Heather and Maggie Utterback, Devian (Marcus) Perkins, Haillie Maupin, and Tristin Lyle and great-grandchildren Eleanor & Caroline Toomey, Lillie Maupin and Ryder and Riley Perkins and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews and sister-in-law Mary Ann (Dennis) Pierson.
Visitation will be held at Bram Funeral Home, Friday, November 22, from 6:00 – 8:00 PM. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 23, with burial to follow in Quitman Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Doris's honor for a flower garden at the Nodaway Nursing Home.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 35°
Maryville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 34°
Savannah
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 35°
Cameron
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 37°
Fairfax
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 33°
After climbing into the mid 60s on Wednesday, temperatures will be much cooler by this afternoon after a cold front moves through this morning. Temperatures will fall from the 50s and 60s into the 40s by later this morning. Rain showers will come to an end by sunrise for the area. This afternoon, expect a mostly cloudy sky with winds from the northwest at 10-20 mph and temperatures in the 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories