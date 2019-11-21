Doris Dean (Pierson) McDonald, age 92, of Maryville, Missouri passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Nodaway Nursing Home surround by family.

Doris was born November 18, 1927 in rural Taylor County, Iowa. She was the daughter of Stanley and Pearl (Arthur) Pierson.

On January 10, 1946, Doris married Joseph Earl McDonald. Doris and Earl made their home in Quitman, Missouri until Doris’s move to Maryville after Earl’s passing.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents, husband Earl, brothers Dennis, Edwin and Howard Pierson and sister Elsie Mae Farrell. She was also preceded in death by her grandson Robbie Lyle, and nephews Scott and Donald Pierson, and son-in-law Ron Yates.

Doris is survived by her daughter Sharon Yates, Granddaughter Brenda Lyle Tamse (Joe), Grandson Jeff Lyle (Tara), sisters Donna Pierson and Helen (Ray) Davison, great-granddaughters, Stevie (Will) Toomey, Heather and Maggie Utterback, Devian (Marcus) Perkins, Haillie Maupin, and Tristin Lyle and great-grandchildren Eleanor & Caroline Toomey, Lillie Maupin and Ryder and Riley Perkins and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews and sister-in-law Mary Ann (Dennis) Pierson.

Visitation will be held at Bram Funeral Home, Friday, November 22, from 6:00 – 8:00 PM. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 23, with burial to follow in Quitman Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Doris's honor for a flower garden at the Nodaway Nursing Home.