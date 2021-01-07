Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Doris E. Massing, 95

Doris E. Massing , 95 of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Doris was born September 16, 1925 to the late Leonard and Ida (Daniels) Prather.

Posted: Jan 7, 2021 5:06 PM

Doris E. Massing , 95 of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Doris was born September 16, 1925 to the late Leonard and Ida (Daniels) Prather.

Doris retired in 1993 from Methodist Hospital as a Private Setter. In her spare time, she enjoyed watching NASCAR, playing Bingo and going to the casino to play the slot machines. She was a great cook and loved being outside whenever she could.

Doris married Charles Massing. He preceded her in death on June 11, 2000. Also preceding are her sons, Larry E. Duncan, Dwight Duncan, Michael Duncan; sisters, Mabel Norman, Edith Wintcher, Mildred Mall, Leona Ramsey, Betty Boring and Carolyn Prather.

Surviving are her sister Lillian Westhoff and brother Leonard Prather; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews, and close friends.

Mrs. Massing has been cremated under the care of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Inurnment will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, family has requested donations be made to Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 27°
Clarinda
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Chillicothe/Agri
Mostly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Falls City
Partly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
We had a cloudy start to the morning across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Highs made it into the mid and upper 30s on Thursday. Cloudy skies will stay with us as we end the week. Temperatures will then stay in the mid 30s for highs. Highs look to stay in the mid 30's heading into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories