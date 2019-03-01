Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts

Doris Evaline Jaramillo 91, of Saint Joseph, MO

Family to receive friends Rupp Funeral Home Monday, March 04, 2019 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Rosary Rupp Funeral Home Monday, March 04, 2019 6:00 PM Email Details 6054 Pryor Ave St. Joseph, Missouri 64504 Mass of Christian Burial St. Patricks Catholic Church Tuesday, March 05, 2019 10:00 AM Email Details 1813 South 12th St. St. Joseph, Missouri 64503

Posted: Mar. 1, 2019 4:32 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Doris' Obituary
Doris Evaline Jaramillo 91, of Saint Joseph, MO passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019 in a Saint Joseph, MO hospital. She was born October 21, 1927 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Myrtle and Raymond Wattenbarger. She graduated from Lafayette high school worked at Missouri Methodist Medical Center and Carriage Square nursing home as a nurse assistant. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, and sitting on the front porch and she was a member of Saint Patrick Catholic Church. Doris was preceded in death by husband, Mike Jaramillo, her parents, brothers, Charles, Raymond, and Donald Wattenbarger, sisters, Beverly Craig, and Carolyn Guyer. Survivors include daughters, Julie (Robert) Pollard and Regina Anderson, sons, Thomas Jaramillo and Michael (Vickie) Jaramillo all of St. Joseph, MO, sister, Barbara McDowell, grandchildren: April McQuate, Daniel Jaramillo, Christie and Christopher Anderson, Tristan DeSpain, Chelsea Spellman, and 8 great grandchildren.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 10:00 am at the St. Patrick Catholic Church, Fr. Jonathan Davis Celebrant. The Rosary will be recited at 5:30 PM, and the family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery . Memorials are requested to the St. Patrick's Church. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 32°
Maryville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 30°
Savannah
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 32°
Cameron
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 28°
Fairfax
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 27°
Another winter storm is set to move through the area beginning on Saturday and lasting into early Sunday. For tonight, not too much going on with mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the teens and 20s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events