Doris' Obituary

Doris Evaline Jaramillo 91, of Saint Joseph, MO passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019 in a Saint Joseph, MO hospital. She was born October 21, 1927 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Myrtle and Raymond Wattenbarger. She graduated from Lafayette high school worked at Missouri Methodist Medical Center and Carriage Square nursing home as a nurse assistant. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, and sitting on the front porch and she was a member of Saint Patrick Catholic Church. Doris was preceded in death by husband, Mike Jaramillo, her parents, brothers, Charles, Raymond, and Donald Wattenbarger, sisters, Beverly Craig, and Carolyn Guyer. Survivors include daughters, Julie (Robert) Pollard and Regina Anderson, sons, Thomas Jaramillo and Michael (Vickie) Jaramillo all of St. Joseph, MO, sister, Barbara McDowell, grandchildren: April McQuate, Daniel Jaramillo, Christie and Christopher Anderson, Tristan DeSpain, Chelsea Spellman, and 8 great grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 10:00 am at the St. Patrick Catholic Church, Fr. Jonathan Davis Celebrant. The Rosary will be recited at 5:30 PM, and the family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery . Memorials are requested to the St. Patrick's Church. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.