Doris “Evelyn” (Newman) Armes, 87, of Elwood, Kansas passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 at a hospital in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Evelyn was born on May 8, 1932 in Albany, Missouri to Fred A. and Elizabeth (Akers) Newman.

She was a member of the Elwood United Community Church of Elwood, Kansas. She retired in 1992 after working as a cook for the Elwood Schools.

Evelyn married Rudolph Armes on July 3, 1948. He preceded her in death on February 17, 1988. She was also preceded in death by her parents, 2 sons, Michael and Rudy Armes and a brother, David Newman.

Survivors; sons, Rick Armes (Perri) of Elwood

Brian Armes of Elwood

Daughters, Linda Muse (Dennis) of Elwood

Karen Muse of St. Joseph, Missouri

Mary Brockman (Steve) of Elwood

18 grandchildren and numerous great and great great-grandchildren

2 brothers; Bert Newman of Albany, Missouri

Fred Newman of St. Joseph, Missouri

Sister, Frances Losh of Elwood

numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends

Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Monday, October 28, 2019

At the Harman-Rohde Funeral home in Wathena, Kansas.

Visitation: 5-7 Sunday evening at the funeral home. Friends may call after 9 A.M. Sunday.

Burial: Bellemont Cemetery, Wathena, Kansas.

Memorials: American Heart Association

www.harmanrohde.com