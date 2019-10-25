Clear

Doris “Evelyn” (Newman) Armes, 87, of Elwood, Kansas

Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Monday, October 28, 2019 At the Harman-Rohde Funeral home in Wathena, Kansas. Visitation: 5-7 Sunday evening at the funeral home. Friends may call after 9 A.M. Sunday. 310 Fremont St. Wathena , Kansas 66090 Burial: Bellemont Cemetery, Wathena, Kansas.

Doris “Evelyn” (Newman) Armes, 87, of Elwood, Kansas passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 at a hospital in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Evelyn was born on May 8, 1932 in Albany, Missouri to Fred A. and Elizabeth (Akers) Newman.

She was a member of the Elwood United Community Church of Elwood, Kansas. She retired in 1992 after working as a cook for the Elwood Schools.

Evelyn married Rudolph Armes on July 3, 1948. He preceded her in death on February 17, 1988. She was also preceded in death by her parents, 2 sons, Michael and Rudy Armes and a brother, David Newman.

Survivors; sons, Rick Armes (Perri) of Elwood
Brian Armes of Elwood
Daughters, Linda Muse (Dennis) of Elwood
Karen Muse of St. Joseph, Missouri
Mary Brockman (Steve) of Elwood
18 grandchildren and numerous great and great great-grandchildren
2 brothers; Bert Newman of Albany, Missouri
Fred Newman of St. Joseph, Missouri
Sister, Frances Losh of Elwood
numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends

Memorials: American Heart Association
