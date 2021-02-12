Clear
Doris Imogene Harbstreit, 94

Doris Imogene Harbstreit, 94, of Cameron, passed away February 4, 2021.

Posted: Feb 12, 2021 3:19 PM

Cameron, MO- Doris Imogene Harbstreit, 94, of Cameron, passed away February 4, 2021. Doris was born October 31, 1926 to Lawrence F. and Clara (Remmel) Lashbrook in Washington, Indiana.
Doris married Joseph “Jay” Harbstreit February 16, 1947 in Washington, IN. Doris was a homemaker and served as High Priest for Community of Christ Church in Cameron.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband Joseph “Jay” Harbstreit.
Doris is survived by: son, Steve (Elizabeth) Harbstreit, Kearney, MO; 2 daughters, Sandra (Ralph) Debar, Spokane, WA, Sally (John) Harbstreit Harter, Topeka, KS; 5 grandchildren, Kay, Becky, John, Matthew, David; 6 great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held in the summer.
For online condolences, visit www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

