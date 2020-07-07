Doris Irene Allen 84, of Edcouch, TX passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at her home. She was born March 25, 1936 in St. Joseph, MO. daughter of the late Violet and Joseph Messa. She graduated from Benton High School, and married Clarence Allen in 1953. She was a former member of St. James Catholic Church. She worked with her husband as the owner operators of the Allen Ambulance service in Kansas City, KS. Doris was preceded in death by husband, Clarence Allen, her parents, brother, Benito Joseph Messa, sisters: Juanita Norris, Carol Hendrix, and Margaret Messa. Survivors include sons, Hal Allen, and Clarence Allen, Jr. both of Edcouch, TX, and sisters, Enos Sturgis, and Lena Hite.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 6, 2020, at 11:30 am at the St. James Catholic Church, Fr. Jonathan Davis Celebrant. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM where a Rosary will be recited at 5:30pm on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.