Obituary

Doris Jean Reed, 84, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019.

She was born October 1, 1934, in Carson, Iowa to Lawrence and Lorene Larsen.

Doris married Eugene Reed on October 30, 1954, and were married for 49 years prior to his death in 2003.

She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

Doris’ creativity and sense of adventure were boundless. She was a wonderful cook, known especially for her fresh-baked pies, a talented tole painter, and an excellent seamstress. She loved adventure, including; traveling, zip lining, fearlessly riding roller coasters, and was always ready to try anything new and exciting. Doris will also be remembered for her love of all animals, especially the many dogs she gave a loving home to throughout her life. Her most important endeavors were to be the best wife and mother she could be.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband Gene, an infant son, Bryce Wiley Reed, daughter; Pamela Reed, sisters; Lois Clark, Mary Ann Christansen, and brother, Bruce Larsen.

Survivors include daughters; Brenda Martin (Andy Fergison), Terri Townsend (Charles), and Lynn Miller (Paul).

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Doris believed that life should be celebrated and not mourned. In honor of her wishes, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to be made to the donor’s choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.