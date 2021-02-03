Doris Jo (Musser) Brinton, 99, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away peacefully Saturday, January 30, 2021 at home.

She was born October 18, 1921 near Starfield, Missouri to Rollie, Sr., and Clara Belle (Carter) Musser.

Doris married the love of her life, William C. Brinton, on June 5, 1970; he preceded her in death on May 21, 1999.

She attended Mount Zion School in a one-room schoolhouse and graduated from Plattsburg High School in 1940. Doris worked for Mead Products for 30 years before retiring in 1983.

Doris was a devoted and loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother. She was very talented, she could do anything such as make ceramics, painting pictures, sewing, and making quilts. Doris loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved with every ounce of her heart and always made sure you knew that you were loved.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Kay, Clay, Bill, Charles, Rollie, Jr., Allen, Darrell; sisters, Anna Mae Summerfield, Nettie Bottorff, Jean Musser, Joanne Gilleland; stepdaughter, Debbie Brinton and granddaughter, Rebecca Brinton.

Survivors include her daughter, Linda Campbell (Joe); grandchildren, Jim Bergner (Taushina Hayes), Cathy Baldwin (Greg), Julie Campbell; bonus children, Nancie Hayes, Shirley Golden (Roger), Billy Brinton (Kathy); bonus grandchildren, Angie Bethel (Kyle), Tony Brinton, Matthew Brinton (Trisha), Scott Hayes, Shelby Hayes, Shaun Golden (Salina), Cortney Golden; 16 great-grandchildren, 5 great-greatgrandchildren, several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. The family would like to give a special thanks to Nicole, Madison and Mosaic Hospice for their wonderful care of Doris.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Agency Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. For those wishing to make a donation the family suggests donations to Agency Cemetery or Mount Zion Cemetery.