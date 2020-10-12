Doris June Haywood, 80, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at her home in Saint Joseph, Missouri surrounded by her loving family.

Doris was born on November 22, 1939 in Lynnville, TN to the late Ava and Jackson Fitzpatrick. She graduated from Central High School in Columbia, TN with the class of 1958. Two years later, on February 20, 1960, she married the love of her life John Wayne Haywood. For the next 60 years, she and her husband faithfully served the Church of God (Cleveland, Tennessee), pastoring congregations in both Nebraska and Missouri and sharing the love of Jesus Christ with everyone they met.

Doris poured her life into her family. She loved to laugh and worked hard to capture memories and commemorate special moments. She opened her home to many friends and labored in prayer for her loved ones. Once her mind was made up about something, she was steadfast and unmovable, and her unwavering desire was that her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren would love and serve the Lord.

Doris was preceded in death by her mother, Ava “Big Mama” Riggins, her father, Jackson Fitzpatrick, her sister-in-law, Claire Riggins, and brother-in-law, Robert Stanford. Survivors include, husband, John W. Haywood; three sons, Gayron Wayne (Sydney) Haywood, St. Joseph, MO, Steven Lane Haywood (Jeanetta Dickerson), Ottawa, KS, and Jon Darren (Dana) Haywood, Caruthersville, MO; thirteen grandchildren including: Kari (David) Chairez, Ryan (Megan) Haywood, Alex Haywood, Ian Haywood (Sadie Jolly), Max Haywood, Stephanie Nelson, Ashley (Walter) Stufflebean, Cortney (Jacob) Bonea, Spencer Wayne Haywood, Steven Haywood, Spencer Jacob (Lauren) Haywood, Casey (Amanda) Haywood, Taylor (Brittany) Haywood; 17 great grandchildren; brothers, Thomas T. (GeorgeAnne) Riggins, Paul Lynn (Nelda) Riggins, and Ronnie Lee (CL) Riggins; sisters, Beverly Ann Stanford, and Demetria (Ricky) Turner.

Funeral services will take place at 10:00 am, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home in Saint Joseph. Bishop Thomas Powell, State Administrative Bishop of the Church of God in Missouri, will officiate. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial donations to support world mission can be sent to North Church of God, 203 E Franklin St, St Joseph, Missouri, 64501. Online condolences, obituary, and public livestream of the funeral can be accessed at www.ruppfuneral.com.