Doris L. Arnold, 93, St. Joseph, Missouri

Visitation Saturday, November 16, 2019 12:00PM - 1:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory Service Saturday, November 16, 2019 1:00PM - 2:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Ave. Saint Joseph, MO 6450

Posted: Nov 14, 2019 9:04 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Doris L. Arnold
1926-2019

Doris L. Arnold, 93, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
She was born July 15, 1926 in Grant City, Missouri.
Doris was a member of Huffman Memorial United Methodist Church.
She enjoyed sewing, reading, cooking, game nights and spending time with her family, especially during the holidays.
Doris was preceded in death by her son, Robert Douglas Arnold; parents, Robert and Audra (Drummond) Mitchell; 2 sisters; and 3 brothers.
Survivors include daughter, Saundra Blair (Roger); son, Dennis Arnold (Carol); grandchildren, Todd Arnold, Tye Arnold, Lora Stafford (Rick), Devern Blair (Georgeann), Jeffrey Blair (Stacy), Ryan Blair, Amanda Jeffers (Floyd)and Lyndsay Reents; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the charity of the donor’s choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Today will be the last day we see temperatures well below normal as warmer air moves in just in time for the weekend. For today, expect a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Overnight tonight, could see some patchy fog with temperatures dropping into the 20s.
