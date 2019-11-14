Obituary

Doris L. Arnold

1926-2019

Doris L. Arnold, 93, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

She was born July 15, 1926 in Grant City, Missouri.

Doris was a member of Huffman Memorial United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed sewing, reading, cooking, game nights and spending time with her family, especially during the holidays.

Doris was preceded in death by her son, Robert Douglas Arnold; parents, Robert and Audra (Drummond) Mitchell; 2 sisters; and 3 brothers.

Survivors include daughter, Saundra Blair (Roger); son, Dennis Arnold (Carol); grandchildren, Todd Arnold, Tye Arnold, Lora Stafford (Rick), Devern Blair (Georgeann), Jeffrey Blair (Stacy), Ryan Blair, Amanda Jeffers (Floyd)and Lyndsay Reents; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the charity of the donor’s choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.