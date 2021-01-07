Clear
Doris L. Franklin, 91

Doris (Hurst) Franklin, 91, of St. Joseph, died December 8, 2020. Doris was born October 4, 1929 in Fillmore, MO, to Omar and Hallie (Werth) Hurst.

Posted: Jan 7, 2021 5:06 PM

Doris was a former Andrew County Treasurer. She was a member of the Savannah United Methodist Church.

She married Perry Clell Franklin on January 11, 1953, and he preceded her in death on October 21, 2014. Also preceding her in death were her parents; a brother Alfred Hurst and a sister Carol Haenni.

Survivors include a sister Iola Arn; nieces, Linda Hurst, Diane Melahn, Suzanne Crismore; nephews, Byron Hurst, Gary Hurst, Dwight Arn, Dennis Arn, Rodney Haenni; and several great nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Savannah United Methodist Church.

Private inurnment will be held at Fillmore Cemetery. Memorial services will be at a later date. Arrangements b y Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, St. Joseph, MO.

