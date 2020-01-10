Clear
Doris L. Hatcher-Sample, 94

Visitation: Monday, December 16th, 2019 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM @ Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home. 1010 Highway 71 South, Savannah, MO 64485. ■ Service: Tuesday, December 17th, 2019 10:00 AM @ Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home. ■ Interment: Tuesday, December 17th, 2019 @ Savannah Cemetery. South 5th Street, Savannah, MO 64485.

Posted: Jan 10, 2020 2:31 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Doris Hatcher-Sample, 94, of Savannah, died December 13, 2019, at Shepherd House in St Joseph, MO. She was born March 22, 1925, in Pickering, Mo, to Elmer & Lerita (Lett) Hanna. She married Ralph Hatcher in 1944, he preceded her in death in 1985. In 1992 she married Byron Sample, he preceded her in death in 2013.

Doris was very proud of her family and enjoyed family dinners with her loved ones. She was a St. Joseph Association Bowling Hall of Fame inductee. She also enjoyed her bridge club friends and golf. She was a very talented seamstress and gardener.

Survivors include her sons, Darby (Janice) Hatcher of Savannah, Dr. Kirby (Sharon) Hatcher of Kansas City, MO; Daughter, Darla (Jim) Millsap of Savannah; three sisters, Donna (John) Carmichael of Maryville, Ethelda (Bill) Owens of Stewartsville, and Deanna Hilton of Tabor, IA; six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, and two brothers.

Visitation and family receiving hours will be Monday, December 16, 2019 from 5:00pm – 7:00pm at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah. Funeral services will be Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 10:00am at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home. Burial will be in Savannah Cemetery following the service on Tuesday.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Mosaic Hospice, Freudenthal Home Health and Country Squire.

A strong cold front will start to make its way into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Friday. We will start to see our chances for rain and snow start as we head into the late afternoon hours of your Friday. The snow will start to pick up as we go into Saturday morning with 2-4 inches of snow possible across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Heavier snow amounts will be to the northeast and south of St. Joseph.
