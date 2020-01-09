Doris Laverne Winslow, 74

Doris Winslow, 74, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. She was born February 15, 1945 in Alamo, TN, daughter of Elberta and Jesse Hughes. She attended Benton High School. Doris married Elvin Winslow on May 13, 1993. She worked at Silgan Container and retired after nearly 30 years. She enjoyed fishing, was a longtime avid bowler and also enjoyed quilting/knitting. Doris would knit hats and scarves and pass them out to school children in the community . She was also active member at Grace Evangelical Church and loved to volunteer. Doris will be remembered for her love for others, and will continue to help others as she was an organ donor. Doris was preceded in death by father, Jesse Hughes, mother, Elberta Hughes, great-grandson, Simon Turner, brothers, Bill Hughes and TB Hughes, sisters, Betty Hoover, Eddie May Mace and Margaret Lewis. Survivors include, husband, Elvin Winslow of the home, daughters, Belinda (Randy) Gann of St. Joseph, Pam (Mike) Swift of Mt. Washington, KY, Sherri Spaeth of Platte City, MO, and step-daughter, Merihelen (Andy) Markt of Oregon, MO, sister, Jettie Cline, 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Winslow has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be 11:00 am, Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Grace Evangelical Church, Pastor David Ernst officiating, The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Thursday at the Grace Evangelical Church. Memorials are requested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.