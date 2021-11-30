Clear
Doris Leeson, 88

Doris Leeson, 88, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at home surrounded by her husband and children.

Posted: Nov 30, 2021 4:11 PM

She was born September 25, 1933 in St. Joseph to Martin and Luanna (Ashton) Carpenter. She graduated from Savannah High School in 1950, where she was a member of the National Honor Society.
Doris married Marvin Lloyd Leeson on November 27, 1951. They shared 70 years together. He survives of the home.
She was very involved in PTA while her children were in school and was a “block mother” to all neighborhood children.
Devoted to her husband and family, Doris was a beautiful, conscientious woman who knew no end to her duties and always put others first. She also was a very talented woman who played piano and was quite skilled in crafts and art. She loved to draw.
She was very rooted in her faith and was a lifetime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Jack, David and Martin Carpenter.
Survivors include her husband, Marvin; children, Cathie Marshall, Sandra Bibb (Henry), Michael Leeson (Carol), and Cheryl Wormington; 10 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, Robert Carpenter (Charlotte); numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, St. Paul Lutheran Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M., Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial donations to St. Paul Lutheran Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

