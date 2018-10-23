Doris M. Edmondson

1929-2018

Doris M. Edmondson, 89, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, October 22, 2018.

She was born March 8, 1929 in Andrew County, Missouri to Ralph and Ardis (Duncan) Wertenberger.

Doris married Clinton Earl Edmondson July 9, 1948. He preceded her in death June 2, 1995.

She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and attending their school activities, reading, entertaining and pool parties at her home.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Doyle Wertenberger.

Survivors include sons, Stan Edmondson (Margot), Brad Edmondson (Janice), Greg Edmondson (Pamela); grandchildren, Familie, McKinley and Wyatt Edmondson; niece, Karla Fisher-Hanlan; nephew, Kent Fisher; and numerous other nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.