Clear
BREAKING NEWS In-person classes canceled for SJSD students Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Doris M. Porterfield, 88

Doris Marlene (Bragg) Porterfield, 88, of Clearmont, MO, passed from this life on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at the Clarinda Iowa hospital.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 3:11 PM

Doris Marlene (Bragg) Porterfield, 88, of Clearmont, MO, passed from this life on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at the Clarinda Iowa hospital.

Doris was born on December 7, 1933, in Burlington Junction, MO. She had lived her entire life in the area; and was of the Christian faith.

Her parents preceded her in death. As well as her 3 brothers: Charles, Robert and Harold “Babe” Bragg; and her in laws; Jim and Marcia Thompson, and Cople Porterfield, Edwin Willrich and an infant niece, Marci Thompson.

She graduated from the Burlington Junction High School in 1951. And on March 1, 1953, she was united in marriage to Verlin Denzil “Denny” Porterfield. Denny passed away on November 26, 2015.

Doris at one time worked at the grocery store in Burlington Junction, and was a farm wife. She raised sheep, enjoyed her dogs and cats and was an animal lover. She gardened and enjoyed raising vegetables, and “loved the land”.

Her survivors include her in laws: Nancy (Richard) DeMott, Pickering, MO, Mary Willrich, Adair, IA, Tillie (Karen) Porterfield, Maryville, MO, Deloris Bragg, Braddyville, IA, and June Bragg, Maryville, MO; her nephews: Robert (Norma) Bragg, Elmo, MO, and Steve (Margaret) Bragg, Minneapolis, MN; her nieces: Darla (Ronald) Burson, College Springs, IA, and Sally (Glenn) Farley, Maryville, MO; and many great nieces and nephews; and a special neighbor, Lyle (Pam) Marriott.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM, on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont, MO.

The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorials can be directed to the New Nodaway Humane Society, 829 S. Depot St. Maryville, MO 64468.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Doris M. Porterfield, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 28°
Savannah
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 31°
Atchison
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 32°
Clouds gradually cleared out today with some sunshine returning by the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonal today with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night a cold front will move through, bringing us a breezy northerly wind and some much cooler temperatures. Highs will only make it to the 20s on Wednesday, and teens on Thursday with sub zero wind chills. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue through the work week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories