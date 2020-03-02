Clear

Doris Marie, Garrison, 92

Visitation: Monday, March 2nd, 2020 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM @ Poland-Thompson Chapel. 222 W. Third, Cameron, MO 64429. ■ Service: Monday, March 2nd, 2020 7:00 PM @ Poland-Thompson Chapel. ■ Interment: Spring Hill Cemetery. Nashville, TN.

Posted: Mar 2, 2020 9:56 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Doris Marie Garrison, 92, passed away February 29, 2020.
She was born December 18, 1927 in Norfolk, Virginia to Walter and Annie (Oliver) Harrison.
Her life was devoted to music. Doris had a natural gift for playing the piano. She enjoyed teaching piano lessons for 30 years, teaching singer-songwriter and pianist, Bruce Hornsby.
Doris played the piano in church since twelve years of age.
She was raised in The Church of The Nazarene and has served as church pianist for eleven years at Kendall Chapel in Hamilton, Missouri, where her son, David serves as pastor.
Doris is preceded by her parents, Walter and Annie Harrison; husband, Jay Garrison and son, Billy Garrison.
Survivors: Sons, David (Terry) Garrison, Cameron, Missouri and Don Garrison, Nashville, Tennessee; daughter, Pat (Ed) Sutherland, Kingsport, Tennessee; sisters, Anne (Grady) Smith, Betty (Bubba) Baggott and Annette Harrison; 9 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Services: 7:00 pm, Monday, March 2, 2020 with visitation one hour prior to the service at the Poland- Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.
A service will be held at Phillips-Robinson Funeral Chapel, Nashville, Tennessee,
with burial at Spring Hill Cemetery.

