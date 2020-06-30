Doris Marie (McRae) Crigger, 85

Doris Marie Crigger, 85 of Farley, MO, died peacefully on Saturday, June 27, 2020 with family by her side in Kansas City, MO. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 5-7 pm at Vaughn Funeral Home in Weston MO. Funeral services will be Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10:30 at the funeral home, followed by interment at Graceland Cemetery in Weston, MO. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care, 14310 East 42nd Street South, Independence, MO 64055.

Doris was born October 8, 1934 in Platte County, MO to Oscar Allen and Mary Marie (Larison) McRae. She graduated from West Platte High School in 1952. She married John Clifford Crigger, Jr. on February 25, 1953 at the First Christian Church in Platte City, MO. Doris was a lifelong resident of Platte County, moving to Farley in 1963 where she stayed until moving into McCrite Plaza at Briarcliff in 2015 and then to Anthology of Burlington Creek in 2016.

She was a member of the Farley Christian Church. Doris began working at Missouri Valley Steel in Leavenworth, KS moving on to the Army National Bank at Fort Leavenworth where she began her career in banking holding several different positions. She also worked at the Farley State Bank in Farley, MO and eventually ending her banking career when she retired as Treasurer from Mutual Savings & Loan in 1993. Doris enjoyed many hobbies including: growing flowers, bird watching, crocheting, painting, soap operas, coin-collecting, camping, fishing and especially spending time with her family. She loved playing cards, mushroom hunting and going out to eat with family and friends. She loved her family and would do anything for anyone.

Doris was preceded in death by: her husband; parents; father and mother-in-law John & Nellie Crigger; grandson Clifford Caldwell; great-granddaughter Leia Parker and nephews Clark Lentz & Brian Ketter. She is survived by three daughters; Wanda (Bill) Palmer of Platte City, Connie (Jim) Caldwell of Farley and Penny Wright of Kansas City, MO; sister Delores (Calvin) Lentz of Farley; six grandchildren CAPT Will (Christine) Palmer, Melissa Simpkins(Francis Jones), Brian (Susan) Caldwell, Drew Jurgensen, Sarah McFarland and PFC Caleb Wright; 13 great grandchildren Tihani Parker, Raychel Querubin, Shanlenn Querubin, Hallie Palmer, Liam Palmer, Maranda (Jessie) Watson, Addison Simpkins, Grace Simpkins, Abby Caldwell, Hayden Caldwell, Issac McFarland, Shyla Jordan and Sariah Jordan; three great-great grandchildren Anna Parker, Violet Parker and Isabella Watson; niece Danae Ketter; nephew Chris Lentz; She had many great and great-great nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.