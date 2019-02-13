Doris Patricia Corless April 06, 1924 - February 11, 2019

Doris Patricia Corless, 94, went to be with the Lord on 11 February 2019 at a local healthcare facility.

Miss Corless was born on April 6, 1924 in St. Joseph, MO, where she was a lifelong resident. She attended St. Patrick Catholic School and Convent of the Sacred Heart High School.

Doris worked as a bookkeeper for 54 years. She was with PPG Industries for 25 years, Thompson Decorating Center for 21 years and volunteered as a bookkeeper for St. Joseph Christian School for 8 years.

She was a lifelong member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, where she served as a Liturgical minister, a Bible Group leader, an Altar Society member and an RCIA team member. Doris was a recipient of the Bishops Recognition Award for her work in the Parish. She was a long time member of the Daughters of Isabella and also volunteered her time at the Valley Community Center Food Kitchen.

Doris is preceded in death by her parents, Matthew and Lorene (Rogers) Corless; sisters, Jean Curtain and Ruth Jacobs; two nephews, Mark Curtain and John Jacobs; and close first cousins, Rosemary (Regan) Campfield, Eugenia (Regan) McKillip, Lorene (Williams) Arbuckle and Helen (Rogers) Andres.

Survivors include one sister, Barbara Ann Gregory and husband Joseph Gregory; sixteen nieces and nephews, their spouses and children.

Mass of Christian Burial and celebration of Doris' life will be held 10:00 AM, Friday, February 15, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Rosary 4:30 PM, Thursday, February 14 at Heaton Bowman Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel with family to receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to St. Patrick Catholic Church or the Valley Community Center Food Kitchen.