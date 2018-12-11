Dorotha Frances Heldenbrand (Reno) August 7, 1929 – December 8, 2018

Dorotha F. Heldenbrand

1929-2018

Cameron, Missouri- Dorotha F. Heldenbrand, 89, Cameron, passed away on December 8, 2018.

Dorotha was born in Winston, Missouri on August 7, 1929 to Clarence and Nannie (Gooding) Reno.

On May 1, 1949, Dorotha married Orval Heldenbrand, he preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her parents; granddaughter, Kelsey Heldenbrand and her sister, Carrie Mae.

Dorotha was a member of the Cameron United Methodist Church. She held various positions with the Methodist United Women’s. Dorotha loved volunteering, she made lap robes, pressure pillows and hot pads for the local nursing homes and veteran’s home. She helped raise money for the Festival of Sharing and saved quarters for the veteran’s home. Orval and Dorotha loved square dancing and volunteered at the Stella Grinstead Nutrition Center packing lunches.

Survivors: daughter, Deanna (Dennis) McCurdy, Brandon, Mississippi; two sons, Lonnie (Sharon) Heldenbrand, LaRue, Texas and Stanley (Pamela) Heldenbrand, Henderson, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Kaitlin, Adam and Faith; step-grandson, Jamie (Shea) and step-granddaughter, Denise.

Services: 10:00AM, Thursday, December 13, 2018 at the Cameron United Methodist Church. Visitation: 9-10AM, prior to the service. Burial: Cameron Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cameron United Methodist Church. Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.