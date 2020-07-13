Clear

Dorothea Jean McFadden, 87

Visitation: Thursday, July 16th, 2020 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Service: Thursday, July 16th, 2020 1:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Dorothea Jean McFadden
1932-2020

Dorothea Jean McFadden, 87, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
She was born July 31, 1932 in Liberty, Missouri to William and Nina (Toogood) McFadden.
Dorothea enjoyed sitting on the porch watching the cars go by and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Clifford McFadden; sister, Martha Thornton; and nephew, Leonard Thornton.
Survivors include nephews, Maurice Thornton (Carolyn), Michael Thornton, Kenneth Thornton (Sonia); nieces, Michelle Sherod, LaCinda Thornton (Gary Hughes), Gina Logan (Alton).
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family requests everyone attending to please wear a face mask. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

