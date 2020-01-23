Dorothea Venita Burnette Young, 97, Kansas City, passed away, January 21, 2020
She was born March 29, 1922 in Cameron, Missouri to Gilford and Emma (Sturgis) Carter.
Dorothea graduated from Van Nuys High School and enjoyed a career in Aviation Technology.
Preceded: Parents, Gilford and Emma Carter; husband, Gene Burnette; second husband, Ed Young and siblings, Josephine, Verna, Bill and Ellen.
Survivors: Niece and nephew, Jim (Cecilia) Richardson, Liberty, Missouri; nephew, Bob (Shirley) Goldsbury, Kidder, Missouri; niece, Mary Lynn (Tim) Handlan, St. Louis, Missouri and sister in law, Julie Carter, Wentzville, Missouri and many great nieces and nephews.
Services: 2:00PM, Saturday, January 25, 2020, Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri. Visitation 1-2 PM, one hour prior to service.
Related Content
- Dorothea Venita Burnette Young (Carter), 97
- Dorothea Hodgin, 99, St. Joseph, Missouri
- Florence Marie Haefeli, 97,
- Harriet D. Smolly, 97
- Hazel V. Moran, 97
- Fern L. Bennett, 97, St. Joseph, Mo.
- Willetta Katherine Geagley, 97, of Maryville, Mo.
- Una S. Grubbs, 97, Chillicothe, MO
- Vernon L. Burtner, 97, St. Joseph, Missouri
- Audrey M. Hulser, 97, St. Joseph