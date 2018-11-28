Clear
Dorothy M. Hayes, 93, St. Joseph, Missouri

Posted: Nov. 28, 2018 4:55 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Dorothy M. Hayes, 93, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at a local healthcare facility.

Dorothy was born on August 24, 1925 in St. Joseph, Missouri. She was a graduate of Central High School.
Dorothy married C. Norman Hayes on February 25, 1943. She was a devoted wife and mother to their six children whom she loved and cared for.
Dorothy enjoyed playing cards, knitting, sewing and crocheting, cake decorating and cooking for her family. She was an avid bingo player and traveler.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-seven years, Norman; daughter, Carol Estes; father, Jess Round; mother, Verna Brown; step-fathers, Ruban Edmundson and Ernest Brown and an infant sister.
Survivors include three daughters, Margaret Easter and Lee Ann Blue (David), of St. Joseph, Missouri; Linda Westcott (Doug), Ball Ground, Georgia; two sons, Bruce Hayes, Kansas City, Missouri, and Rob Hayes, Decatur, Georgia; eleven grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial Service 2:00 PM Saturday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

