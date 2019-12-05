Clear

Dorothy A. Bruns, 87

Visitation: Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM Heaton Bowman, Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel 3609 Frederick, St. Joseph, MO 64506 Service: Wednesday, December 4th, 2019 10:00 AM St. Mary Catholic Church 1606 North 2nd Street, St. Joseph, MO 64505

Posted: Dec 5, 2019 10:41 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Dorothy A. Bruns, 87, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 at her residence.

Dorothy was born January 10, 1932 to James and Mary Potts in Cameron, Missouri. She married Fred J. Bruns in Cameron. He preceded her in death on April 23, 2005. Dorothy and Fred had six children together.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, husband and daughters Barbara Holman and Teresa Brumley.

Survivors include sons Eric Bruns and Pat Bruns, daughters Mary Marshall, Helen Smith and Desi Bruns, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Rosary will be recited at 6:00 PM Tuesday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Chapel, with visitation to follow until 8:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM, Wednesday at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church.

A quiet weather pattern is expected over the next few days across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. High temperatures will be above normal with highs reaching into the mid 50's.
