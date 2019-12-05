Dorothy A. Bruns, 87, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 at her residence.

Dorothy was born January 10, 1932 to James and Mary Potts in Cameron, Missouri. She married Fred J. Bruns in Cameron. He preceded her in death on April 23, 2005. Dorothy and Fred had six children together.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, husband and daughters Barbara Holman and Teresa Brumley.

Survivors include sons Eric Bruns and Pat Bruns, daughters Mary Marshall, Helen Smith and Desi Bruns, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Rosary will be recited at 6:00 PM Tuesday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Chapel, with visitation to follow until 8:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM, Wednesday at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church.