Dorothy's Obituary

Dorothy A Hadley 93, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Monday, January 28, 2019 in a Savannah, MO. health care center. She was born February 28, 1925 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Alice and James Alvin Stewart. She was a homemaker and farmer with her husband, and continued farming for 20 years after her husbands death in 1965, and she was a Christian. Dorothy was preceded in death by husband, Milton Hadley, her parents, a daughter Helen Frances Hadley, a son Edward Cyrus Hadley, seven brothers & sisters. Survivors include, six daughter: Linda (Kenneth) Kretzer, Savannah, MO, Jerrie Ann (Alec "Sonny") Hovey, Cosby, MO, Alice M. (Mark) Gariepy, New Draunsels, TX, Betty "Dorothy" (Larry) Kretzer, Savannah, MO, Vera Chadwick, St. Joseph, MO, and Sheila R. (Sy) Miller, Overland Park, KS, 20 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren 23 great great grandchildren, a brother, Richard Stewart, Denver, CO, sister, Jean Hall of Anchorage, AK, and a sister in law, Shirley Stewart, Ohio.

Funeral services: 10:00 am, Monday, February 4, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery . Memorials are requested to the Arbor Foundation, American Cancer Society, or Alzheimer's association. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.