Dorothy E. “Dottie” Keller, 92, St. Joseph, Missouri

May 23 Visitation Thursday, May 23, 2019 5:00PM - 7:00PM May 24 Service Friday, May 24, 2019 10:00AM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Ave. St. Joseph, MO 64506

Posted: May. 14, 2019 4:18 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
1926-2019

Dorothy Ellen Keller, 92, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019.
She was born on June 27, 1926 in Bowling Green, Missouri to Otto and Francis Ingwersen.
Dottie married John Keller on September 3, 1946, they were married for 53 years before his death in 1999.
She was a loving wife and mother, and always made those around her feel special and loved. Dottie grew up in Montgomery City, Missouri where her family owned numerous businesses. She also attended the University of Missouri, Washington University, and Missouri Western, where she majored in Art and Art Education. She was an avid artist, especially skilled at creating watercolor paintings, and interior design. She worked at Colony House and JCPenney as a decorator.
Dottie was a faithful and active member of the First Presbyterian Church in St. Joseph, Missouri. She served on numerous committees, was a Deacon twice, and a devoted member of the choir for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and infant son Dana Brian Keller.
Survivors include Tom (Sue) Keller, Brad (Maribeth) Keller, Diane (Tom) Wanserski, Debbie (Joe) Mahoney, and daughter-in-law Debbie Keller, along with nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Friday, May 24th, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Thursday, May 23rd, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or First Presbyterian Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

