Dorothy E. Stiens, 88, of Kansas City, MO, and formerly of Skidmore, MO, passed from this life on Monday, August 26, 2019, at the home of her daughter in Kansas City.

Dorothy was born in Maitland, MO, on May 16, 1931. Her parents were Elmer Vincent and Rilla Winifred (Hall) Luther, they preceded her in death.

Dorothy graduated from Maitland High School in 1949. The family moved to Maryville in her late teens, and later to the west edge of Maryville, then to the family farm east of Skidmore, MO.

She was of the Methodist faith, and a member of the CBC, in Skidmore. Dorothy liked to cook and bake and decorate wedding cakes. She also like to watch birds.

She married Robert Leo Stiens on November 10, 1953, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Maryville. He passed away in 2011. She was also preceded by her grandson, Eli Stiens in 2008, and by her brother, Eugene Luther, and sister, Helen Finkle.

Her survivors include her 5 children, Stephen (Susan) Stiens, Skidmore, MO, Greg Stiens, Maryville, MO, Teresa Schneider, Kansas City, MO, Loretta Stiens, Independence, MO, and Kara (Michael) Garlick, Kansas City, MO; 12 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM, Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The burial will follow in the Maitland Cemetery, Maitland, MO.

The family will receive friends for one hour prior to services on Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested in Dorothy’s name to the Tri-City Friendship Center, Maitland, MO.